Umm Al-Qura Cement appoints new CEO

25 August 2021

Saudi Arabia's Umm Al-Qura Cement Co has announced the appointment of Majid Tariq Salah Gharbawi as CEO, effective from 20 October.

Mr Gharbawi has more than 17 years of experience in the financial and banking sector. His professional career includes many administrative and leadership positions within private banks. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in financial management, from the University of Southern California, in addition to many specialised certificates from inside and outside the country.

The company's board of directors accepted the resignation of CEO, Fawaz bin Saleh Almutairi, on 29 July, effective from 1 September.

