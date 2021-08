NOCIBE raises cement price

ICR Newsroom By 26 August 2021

Nouvelle Cimenterie du Bénin (NOCIBE) will increase the price of cement from its plants from 1 September 2021. CEM II 32.5 R cement will cost XOF64,617/t (US$115.96/t), including tax while CEM II 42.5 R cement will be sold at XOF66,997/t, including tax.

NOCIBE runs a 1.5Mta integrated cement works at Massé, Benin, and is the country’s largest cement producer.

