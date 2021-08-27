Vietnamese exports slip 2% in July

Total cement and clinker exports from Vietnam declined two per cent YoY in July 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). The country’s cement producers supplied 3,202,346t of cementitious product to customers beyond its borders. However, when compared with June 2021, exports were up by 15 per cent.



Of the total, 1,944,217t were clinker exports, down 41 per cent YoY but up 55 per cent when compared with June 2021, when 1,255,479t were exported.



Cement exports saw a 28 per cent drop to 1,258,129t when compared with July 2020. The MoM decrease was 17 per cent from 1,519,931t in June 2021.



January-July 2021

Total exports from Vietnam in the first seven months of 2021 increased by 28 per cent YoY to 24.105Mt. Clinker exports surged 32 per cent YoY to 14.621Mt while cement export volumes advanced 22 per cent to 9.484Mt.

