Dongwu Cement reports surge in 6M profit

27 August 2021

Dongwu Cement reported a 30 per cent rise in unaudited revenues to CNY227.8m (US$35.1m) in the first six months of 2021, up from CNY174.8m in the 6M20.



The company’s gross profit margin of the cement segment advanced to 21.8 per cent in the 6M20 from 16.7 per cent in the year-ago period.



Profit attributable to the company’s owners surged from CNY10.8m in the 6M20 to CNY25.6m in the 6M21.



Dongwu Cement International Ltd is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and serves as an investment holding. The company’s shares have been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company produces cement in Wujiang City, Suzhou Prefecture, south Jiangsu Province, China.

