Aalborg Portland reports sluggish Futurecem sales

ICR Newsroom By 27 August 2021

Sales of its lower-carbon cement, Futurecem, have not reached the projected volumes of 40,000tpa, 18 months after its market launch, according to Denmark-based Aalborg Portland. To date sales of 2000t have been reported.



Aalborg Portland CEO, Michael Lundgaard Thomsen, said the company will carry out a 20-30 per cent price reduction to bring Futurecem’s price in line with that of standard cement. However, he added that the price was not the only reason for the subdued sales of the product. The value chain in the construction sector is quite slow with decision-makers favouring well-established choices.



Futurecem emits 30 per cent less CO2 than traditional cement.

