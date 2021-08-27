Holcim to upgrade Obourg

ICR Newsroom By 27 August 2021

Holcim has applied for the renewal of its operating licence at the Obourg cement plant in Belgium. The company also plants to carry out a modernisation programme and build a new kiln that ultimately enables carbon capture.



“This project was called GO4ZERO because it supports the ambition of carbon neutrality that the Holcim group has set itself by implementing, as a world first, a design of a dry-process kiln to concentrate CO2 and allow its capture and subsequent recovery,” said Holcim.



The cement producer launched a feasibility study in autumn 2020 and is preparing to carry out an environmental impact study as required by law.

