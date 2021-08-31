Vulcan Materials Co completes acquisition of US Concrete

31 August 2021

Vulcan Materials Co has announced that it has completed its acquisition of US Concrete.

Tom Hill, chairman and CEO of Vulcan Materials, said, "Today is an important milestone as we welcome US Concrete and its talented team to Vulcan while also taking the next step forward in our growth and value creation strategy. With our complementary footprints and shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Vulcan will have enhanced scale within our aggregates business and additional geographic reach in attractive growing metropolitan areas to serve our customers. After working closely with the U.S. Concrete team over the past few months, we are more confident than ever in the cultural alignment across our organisations and the opportunities ahead."

With the completion of the acquisition, US Concrete's common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and US Concrete is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vulcan.

