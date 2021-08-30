Colombia's tax change may impact Argos valuation

ICR Newsroom By 30 August 2021

Colombia's Congressional Economic Committees have voted in support of the tax change proposed by Iván Duque's government, a step that could impact the valuation of domestic cement producer Argos, according to a report by UBS.



The project, also known as social investment, targets an additional COP15.2bn (US$3.97m) to the state purse and UBS research expects a 35 per cent increase in corporate taxes and a 38 per cent in financial sector taxes. While the tax change is expected to improve Colombia's social and fiscal environment, UBS estimates a potential five per cent drop in Argos' valuation as a result of the increase in corporate taxes.

