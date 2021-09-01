Pakistan cement exports have a subdued July

01 September 2021

Pakistan began export of cement and clinker in the first month of new fiscal (July 2021) with lower value and quantities, MoM and YoY. All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) attributes the declining trend in local and export dispatches to monsoon rains and the stoppage of construction activities due to Eid-ul-Azha across the country.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS), Pakistan's cement industry earned export revenue of US$11.967m by dispatching of 299,605Mt through land and sea routes in July 2021 compared to US$14.325m from 372,580t of exports in June 2021. The export figures represent a double-digit fall of 16.5 per cent in dollar terms and 19.6 per cent in terms of volumes MoM, respectively.

The exports further decreased by 47.8 per cent and 50 per cent in July 2021, compared to July 2020, in terms of value and quantity, respectively. In July 2020 exports stood at US$22.925m on overseas dispatches of 741,391t.

