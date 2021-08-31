West China Cement sees profit rise 40% YoY

West China Cement has posted a 40.4 per cent YoY rise in attributable profit to CNY1.06bn (US$163.5m) for the first half of 2021, compared to CNY752.3m in the 1H20.
Revenue also advanced 40.7 per cent YoY to CNY4.23bn from CNY3bn in the first half of 2020.
