West China Cement sees profit rise 40% YoY

31 August 2021

West China Cement has posted a 40.4 per cent YoY rise in attributable profit to CNY1.06bn (US$163.5m) for the first half of 2021, compared to CNY752.3m in the 1H20.



Revenue also advanced 40.7 per cent YoY to CNY4.23bn from CNY3bn in the first half of 2020.

Published under