Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican RMC producer

ICR Newsroom By 01 September 2021

Holcim Costa Rica has announced its acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in ready-mix concrete producer Concretera Nacional, Costa Rica. The step will make Holcim one of the largest building material and construction companies in the Central American country.



Concretera Nacional, established in 2004, has three plants – Pavas, Alajuela and Cinco Esquinas – in the greater San José area.



However, the transaction had been delayed due to concerns that it would create an unfair monopoly in the domestic construction sector, said Coprocom, Costa Rica’s antitrust regulator. Coprocom approved the transaction with a list of conditions to prevent monopolistic activity. Holcim must deliver regular reports so the regulator can analysis market impacts. In addition, the building materials company must show that it does not provide discounts or discriminatory service to other companies in the sector.







