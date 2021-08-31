Cementos Cibao opens new grinding unit

Cementos Cibao inaugurated its new 134tph cement grinding plant in the presence of the Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader.



The project represents a multi-million dollar investment and sees the plant meeting not only higher efficiency but also stricter environmental standards. Equipment for the new plant, including a vertical roller mill, was supplied by Germany-based thyssenkrupp.



"With regard to production processes, we draw up plans to move forward to be more friendly with the environment every day," said Cruz Amalia Rodríguez, president of Cementos Cibao, "aware that we are part of the solution and not of the problem in terms of of the environment and impact on the community.”









