Näger leaves HeidelbergCement

Lorenz Näger will retire as CFO of HeidelbergCement at the end of August after 17 years of service to pursue private interests as well as continuing to bring his professional knowledge to pharmaceutical retailer Phoenix as a member of its board of directors.
He will be succeeded by René Aldach, who is currently in charge of Group Reporting, Controlling and Consolidation.
Lorenz Näger will retire as CFO of HeidelbergCement at the end of August after 17 years of service to pursue private interests as well as continuing to bring his professional knowledge to pharmaceutical retailer Phoenix as a member of its board of directors.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email