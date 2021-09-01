CemNet.com » Cement News » Näger leaves HeidelbergCement

Näger leaves HeidelbergCement
By ICR Newsroom
01 September 2021


Lorenz Näger will retire as CFO of HeidelbergCement at the end of August after 17 years of service to pursue private interests as well as continuing to bring his professional knowledge to pharmaceutical retailer Phoenix as a member of its board of directors.

He will be succeeded by René Aldach, who is currently in charge of Group Reporting, Controlling and Consolidation.

