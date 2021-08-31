Cemento Polpaico sees revenues double in 1H21

ICR Newsroom By 31 August 2021

Chile-based Cemento Polpaico reported a surge in consolidated revenues from CLP76,528m in the 1H20 to CLP152,376m in the 1H21. Profit before tax reached CLP9361m, reversing a loss of CLP8424m in the 1H20. Net profit reached CLP6833m in the 1H21, from a loss of CLP5862 in the 1H20. The results include the consolidation of Cementos Bicentenario.



The company’s cement business saw its revenues increase to CLP148,644m in the 1H21 from CLP74,634m in the 1H20 while revenues in its sand business were up from CLP4980 to CLP10,677m.



Sales of cement increased from 917,811t in the 1H20 to 1,125,085t in the 1H21 while concrete sales were up from 1,380,933m3 to 1,615,284m3.







