Colombia sees 4% increase in cement dispatches

03 September 2021

The Colombian cement market expanded by 3.6 per cent to 1.132Mt in July 2021 when compared with dispatches of 1.093Mt in July 2020 and by 7.5 per cent when compared with 1.113Mt in July 2019, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.



Cement sales were particularly strong in the ready-mix concrete market (+11.9 per cent YoY) while construction companies and contractors also increased their offtake by 6.4 per cent YoY. However, the retail segment saw a one per cent contraction. When compared with July 2019, retail sales were up 5.5 per cent, but construction companies and contractors purchased two per cent less while the ready-mix segment saw a 7.6 per cent drop in sales.



Bulk sales in July 2021 increased by 13.8 per cent while bagged sales slipped by 0.5 per cent YoY. When compared with July 2019, bulk sales dipped 1.4 per cent and bagged sales were up 3.2 per cent.



Cement production in Colombia increased 6.2 per cent to 1.202Mt in July 2021 from 1.311Mt in July 2020, and when compared with July 2019, advanced 1.7 per cent from 1.118Mt.



January-July 2021

In the first seven months of 2021, cement consumption reached 7.328Mt, up 28.4 per cent YoY from 5.705Mt in the 7M20.



Domestic cement output increased 27.8 per cent to 7.701Mt in the January-July 2021 period when compared with 6.024Mt in the 7M20.

