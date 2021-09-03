Cementos Molins to acquire aggregate and concrete business

Spain’s Cementos Molins has reached an agreement to acquire Hanson Hispania’s aggregate and concrete business in Catalonia. The move will see it bolster its operations with two concrete plants, based in the Barcelona free zone and Montcada i Reixac, as well as a quarry in Begues and another in Llinars.



"This operation will allow Cementos Molins to reinforce its presence in Spain and consolidate its leadership in sustainable concrete solutions in Catalonia," said Julio Rodríguez, CEO of Cementos Molins. "The strategic location of the plants and quarries, close to the Barcelona metropolitan area, responds to our commitment to offer more efficient and sustainable solutions."



The acquisition of the HeidelbergCement business involves the integration of 41 employees and a turnover of approximately EUR18m (US$21.38m). The acquisition is expected to complete in early 2022 but is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

