Holcim announces biodiversity and water strategy

06 September 2021

Holcim has announced its strategy to become nature-positive by restoring and preserving biodiversity and water while bringing more nature into cities. The positive impact on biodiversity will be based on transformative rehabilitation plans and measured by a science-based methodology developed in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), according to a statement.



Preserving water across its business, the group aims to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas while lowering water intensity across all its product lines. Holcim will also accelerate the deployment of solutions such as Hydromedia and green roof systems for more liveable urban environments. Its nature-positive strategy places it among the one per cent of the 500 largest global companies with science-driven biodiversity targets and the first in its sector with a freshwater replenishment commitment.



"With nature at the heart of everything we do, I am pleased that we are taking significant steps to improve our biodiversity and water stewardship in a measurable and science-driven way. Building on our net zero commitment, our nature-based solutions play a vital role in reducing the impact of climate change and increasing our business’ resilience. Becoming nature-positive plays a critical role in our vision to build progress for people and the planet," said Magali Anderson, chief sustainability and innovation officer.



The plans to lower water intensity by 2030 includes a 33 per cent reduction from its cement business line.

