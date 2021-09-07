CemNet.com » Cement News » Chilean cement deliveries up 56% in July

Chilean cement deliveries up 56% in July

By ICR Newsroom
07 September 2021


Cement dispatches in Chile advanced 55.5 per cent YoY to 361,956t in July 2021 from a low base of 233,186t in July 2020, according to the Camara Chilena de Construcción (CChC). In July 2019 cement dispatches reached 317,626t.

In the first seven months of 2021 an increase of 24.5 per cent to 2,507,802t was reported. This compares favourably with the 2,014,574t in the January-July 2020 period. In the 7M19 cement dispatches were at 2,382,831t.

