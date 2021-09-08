CemNet.com » Cement News » Lucky Cement Co sees revenue down 12% YoY in 8M21

Lucky Cement Co sees revenue down 12% YoY in 8M21

08 September 2021


Taiwan’s Lucky Cement Co has reported a 31.9 per cent YoY decline in August revenue to TWD249.98m (US$9.01m) from TWD366.85m in the year-ago period.

In the first eight months of the year, revenue has also decreased 11.5 per cent YoY to TWD2.64bn from TWD2.98bn.

