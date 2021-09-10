Universal Cement sees 18% rise in revenue

Taiwan’s Universal Cement has seen a 17.5 per cent YoY rise in August revenue to TWD431.2m (US$15.61m), compared to TWD366.99m in the year-ago period.
In the first eight months of the year, revenue advanced 11.5 per cent to TWD3.83bn from TWD3.44bn.
