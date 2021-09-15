Carthage Cement lowers cement price

ICR Newsroom By 15 September 2021

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement announced it will lower its wholesale prices for cement to TND150 (US$53.81) per 30t truck for two months. The decision will come into effect from 13 September 2021.



The company said the step follows the advice of the National Chamber of Cement Producers after meeting with senior officials from the Ministries of Trade and Industry.

