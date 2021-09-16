Cimencam sets up subsidiary to study additional plants

ICR Newsroom By 16 September 2021

Cameroon’s Cimencam, part of LafargeHolcim Maroc, plans to create a new subsidiary in Figuil in the north of the country, where it currently runs a 0.15Mta cement plant. The new company will have a capital of XAF100m (US$018m).



It will carry out all studies and operations relating to the possible creation of additional cement plants in Cameroon. It will also conduct ancillary studies to the establishment of manufactured concrete industries. Moreover, the subsidiary will also produce and trade cement and related construction materials as well as prospect and exploit all minerals for its operations.

Published under