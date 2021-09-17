RHI Magnesita appoints new COO

17 September 2021

RHI Magnesita has announced a new member of its global executive management team. Effective from 1 October 2021, Rajah Jayendran, currently head of operations Europe/CIS/Turkey, succeeds Gerd Schubert, who is preparing to retire, as chief operations officer (COO).



Stefan Borgas, CEO of RHI Magnesita, emphasises: "Rajah Jayendran has proven in- and outside our company that he is an excellent operations manager, holding the reputation of a reliable and accurate partner. His track record and experience make him the right choice to follow Gerd Schubert as COO. Gerd will withdraw from the Executive Management Team, but continue to work for RHI Magnesita, driving initial Projects until he takes his well-deserved retirement. I would like to thank Gerd for 30 years of passionate engagement on behalf of our company."

Born in 1969, Rajah Jayendran is a German national who holds an engineering degree from the Ruhr-Universität Bochum. Mr Jayendran began his career in 1995 as a senior project manager at multinational conglomerate Thyssen-Krupp Uhde GmbH.

Since 2018 Mr Jayendran has been a key team member at RHI Magnesita, the global leader and driving force of the refractory industry, holding the position of senior vice president operations Europe/CIS/Turkey.

