Rock Hard Cement closes operations in Trinidad

20 September 2021

Rock Hard Cement has now closed its business in Trinidad and Tobago and is expected to look for opportunities elsewhere in the Caribbean.



In a social media post, the company noted the challenges of operating in the country. “Unfortunately, the combination of a limit on imports of 55,000t combined with an import duty of 50 per cent means that Rock Hard Distribution Inc simply cannot operate in Trinidad.”



The company had announced earlier this year that it was closing down on 1 July.

