Lafarge Poland's Malogoszcz plant modernisation set to begin

23 September 2021

The foundation stone for Lafarge Poland's Małogoszcz plant modernisation has been ceremonially laid, which signals the beginning of construction of a new rotary kiln.

Małogoszcz is expected to produce one of the most environmentally friendly cements on the Polish and European markets, according to a press release.

The investment in the project, supported by Krakow Technology Park, is worth over EUR100m. It is expected to result in approximately 20 per cent less CO 2 emissions as the new line replaces the three existing lines. A new alternative fuel installation will also be built at the site.

