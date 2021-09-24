Titan forms joint venture with Terna Energy

Titan Cement Group and Terna Energy, in a joint venture, will participate in the public tender process for the PPPs of the Mechanical & Biological Waste Treatment (MBT) plants in Attica and Central Macedonia.

On 22 September the joint venture submitted letters of interest to participate in the first phase of the tender process for the MBTs of the Central Circular Economy Park in Attica and the Circular Economy Park of Piraeus, as well as the MBT of the western sector of Central Macedonia.

The operation of MBT plants can maximise recycling, minimise landfilling and secure the availability of high-quality alternative fuels. The use of alternative fuels in cement production contributes to the conservation of natural resources, the reduction of CO 2 emissions and the long-term competitiveness of the national cement industry.

Terna Energy has already completed and successfully operates waste treatment facilities in the regions of Macedonia and Epirus, while the company is currently implementing the largest waste management PPP projects in Greece, in the Peloponnese.

Titan Group’s intention to invest in the PPPs is fully aligned with its sustainability ambitions and commitment to participate actively in the circular economy of Greece and supports the national plan to provide a solution to the critical environmental issue of municipal solid waste (MSW). Decarbonisation, waste minimisation and responsible sourcing form an integral part of Titan’s environmental, social and governance targets for 2025 and beyond.

