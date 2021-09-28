Holcim completes bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Poland

Holcim has closed the acquisition of the Utelite Corp in Coalville, Utah (US), a leading producer of lightweight aggregates. Utelite will join Holcim’s Mountain region, alongside operations in the Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas metro areas.



Founded in 1962, Utelite’s more than 40 employees serve customers across the western USA and western Canada. The operation has more than 60 years of proven and probable reserves.



In addition, Holcim closed an agreement to buy Polcalc in Poland. Polcalc employs 78 people and is one of the country’s leading producers of granulated calcium carbonate.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO, said: “We are pleased to welcome the employees of Utelite and Polcalc and look forward to their experience and capabilities. These two bolt-on acquisitions strengthen our presence in two important growth markets while contributing to Holcim’s overall strategy to expand our range of low-carbon products and solutions.”

