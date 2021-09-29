Sinoma Overseas wins Turkish kiln line project

This September, Sinoma Overseas was awarded the contract by Kentcim Group for the main equipment supply and technical services for a 4250tpd cement production line in southern Turkey. The new line will include a six-stage preheater.

Kentcim Group currently operates the Muğla Çimento San grinding plant in Muğla province. With its new capacity, Muğla Çimento San will look to export product via Güllük Port.



This latest award for Sinoma Overseas follows the company's successful execution of the Limak Anka 5000tpd EPC project, in Turkey.

