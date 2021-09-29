Indonesia’s cement demand up 3% in August

ICR Newsroom By 29 September 2021

Indonesian cement consumption increased by 2.9 per cent to 6.03Mt in August 2021, according to the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI). In the January-August 2021 period, demand reached 40.49Mt, up 5.7 per cent YoY.



The advance was reported throughout Indonesia, except for Bali and Nusa Tenggara, where consumption declined 3.5 per cent to 2.2Mt. Sulawesi saw demand rise 28.5 per cent to 4.06Mt, the largest expansion in the country.



Java remains the largest regional market, accounting for 53 per cent of consumption, or 21.6Mt. The key market’s demand rose 3.4 per cent YoY. Offtake in Sumatra, the second-largest market, represents a 21.6 per cent share to 8.73Mt.



"Consumption has not returned to 2019 levels. This may only happen in 2022” , said ASI Chairman, Widodo Santoso, in a statement earlier this week. He expects total domestic cement demand to grow by five per cent to 65.86Mt in 2021.

Published under