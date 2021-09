Sinoma CBMI Construction wins order for new Domicem production line

30 September 2021

Sinoma CBMI Construction will construct a new production line for Domicem (Colacem group) in the Dominican Republic.

Colacem announced, in March 2021, that it would invest US$120m in its subsidiary Domicem for the construction of a new kiln line at Sabana Grande de Palenque. The project will double the existing cement capacity at the site to approximately 3.8Mta.

