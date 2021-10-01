Birla Corp plans to reach 30Mta of capacity by 2027

01 October 2021

India’s Birla Corp is setting a new target of reaching 30Mta of production capacity by 2027. Its current capacity is 15.6Mta but this is expected to rise to almost 20Mta by the end of the fiscal year, when its 3.9Mta Mukutban plant is commissioned.



Birla had previously set a target of reaching 25Mta by 2025. The details of the new expansion plan will be announced when it has been approved by the board, according to Harsh V Lodha, chairman of Birla Group.

