Fives Pillard appoints new executive director

01 October 2021

Fabien Illy has joined Fives Pillard as its new executive director. Fabien has considerable and international expertise in the combustion industry where he has spent the majority of his career.



His main role will be to drive the company's business strategy, international development and boost its growth.



After first starting his career at Air Liquide and working in its R&D department for combustion and cryogenics, Fabien joined the Group Fives 18 years ago where he held various positions from sales and business development to top management.

