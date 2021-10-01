Cimpor to install solar plants at its Portugal works

01 October 2021

Portugal’s Cimpor has announced that it will install a photovoltaic plant at each of its three production units in the country. The project is part of an investment package that could exceed EUR130m over the next decade.

It will see the installation of 1MW of power for self-consumption at each plant, with the conclusion of the installation expected by the end of the year. An estimated expansion to 10MW is also expected by 2025. The panels are set to reduce CO 2 emissions by 1100tpa.

"The photovoltaic project for the production of electricity in the three production units, among others in progress, is strategic to achieve the environmental objectives we set ourselves, in addition to reducing electrical consumption and optimising production processes," said the executive chairman of Cimpor, Luís Fernandes.

