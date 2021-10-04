Saint-Gobain completes Chryso acquisition

04 October 2021

Saint-Gobain has confirmed that it has closed the acquisition of Chryso. The acquisition will see Saint-Gobain enter the concrete formulation market and chemical additives for the reduction of CO 2 emissions in the cement and construction sectors. Chryso has achieved revenues of EUR400m and EBITDA of around EUR85m.

Benoit Bazin, CEO of Saint-Gobain, commented: "The acquisition of Chryso is fully in line with our strategic vision of Saint-Gobain as a world leader in sustainable construction focused on solutions offering sustainability and performance to our customers. Chryso significantly strengthens our presence on the growing construction chemicals market, where we have completed 10 acquisitions and opened 16 plants in 18 countries over the past three years, with sales today exceeding EUR3bn in 66 countries."

Thierry Bernard, chairman and CEO of Chryso, commented: "We are delighted to be joining the Saint-Gobain Group today. The first exchanges between our teams in preparation for the integration were very enthusiastic and confirm the strong growth outlook for Chryso, particularly in regions where we are not yet present, as well as our development strategy driven by innovation and high performance solutions and the cultural proximity of our teams."

