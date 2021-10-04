Oficemen appoints new president

ICR Newsroom By 04 October 2021

José Manuel Cascajero Rodríguez, president of Cemex España Operations, has been elected president of Oficemen. He succeeds Victor García Brosa.



He will lead the Spanish cement sector’s initiatives to address the challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Spanish cement industry has once again demonstrated, since the beginning of the pandemic, its essential character for the maintenance and recovery of our economy. Today, more than ever, the Spanish cement sector plays a key role in meeting the great challenges that our society faces,” said Mr Cascajero Rodríguez.



Oficemen’s new president has worked in the cement sector for 20 years after joining Cemex. His international career started in 2005 in the UK, as Cemex’s head of treasury for Europe and Asia and in 2012 he was appointed corporate treasurer of the Cemex group in Mexico. Since 2016 he is responsible for strategic planning for Europe, the Middle East and Asia while combining this with the presidency of Cemex Spain Operations.



Mr Cascajero Rodríguez has a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Complutense University of Madrid and an MBA from ESCP Europe, France.

Published under