HeidelbergCement divests Spanish assets to Cemex

05 October 2021

HeidelbergCement pushes forward its portfolio optimisation programme, and has signed agreements to sell its regional aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses in the regions of Catalonia, Madrid and Asturias as well as its ready-mixed concrete business on the Balearic Islands to different buyers.

The assets acquired by Cemex from HeidelbergCement include a limestone quarry with a waste management operation serving Madrid and three concrete plants in the Balearic islands.

Divesting these assets for HeidelbergCement in Spain is part of the portfolio optimisation and margin improvement programme within HeidelbergCement’s ‘Beyond 2020’ strategy. Meanwhile, Cemex is enhancing its vertically-integrated operations in high-growth urban centres.

HeidelbergCement will continue to supply customers in the remaining Spanish regions with products from all three business lines – cement, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete.

All transactions are subject to some conditions precedent before final closing.

