Morocco’s cement market expands 12% in September
By ICR Newsroom
07 October 2021


Moroccan cement deliveries by member companies have advanced by 12.4 per cent YoY to 1,395,542t in September 2021 from 1,241,374t in September 2020, according to the Moroccan cement association, APC.

In the first nine months of 2021 dispatch volumes were up 18.3 per cent YoY to 10,236,566t from 8,653,221t in the January-September 2020 period.

