Regional chief president calls for new Ghanaian cement factory

11 October 2021

The President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Sheriga, has appealed to Ghana's government to establish a cement factory in the area to create employment and promote the local economy.

According to the Nayiri, who is also the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, the huge limestone deposits in the area present the opportunity to develop an industry that would help in raising the standard of living of the people and benefit Ghanaians in general. The move, he further stated, would help in the realisation of the One District One Factory (1D1F) agenda in the area.

Ghana has currently nine operating cement plants with 10.4Mta of cement capacity, according to The Global Cement Report™,14th Edition.

