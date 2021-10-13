WT to import 50,000t of cement into Jamaica

ICR Newsroom By 13 October 2021

Jamaica’s Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce has granted an import licence to WT Ltd, which trades under the name of Growth Tech Special Projects. The licence enables WT to import 50,000t of OPC in several shipments from Turkey.



WT Ltd is a company founded by Garth Walker, Ryan Reid and Neil Lawrence in 2017. It aims to be the island’s third cement importer. Cement is currently imported by Cemex-owned Caribbean Cement Co and The Buying House Cement Ltd.

Published under