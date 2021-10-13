UltraTech Cement commissions 1.2Mta of new capacity

India’s UltraTech Cement has commissioned 1.2Mta of new cement capacity, which is the first phase of the 19.5Mta capacity expansion project announced in December 2020.



Additional cement capacity of 0.6Mta was commissioned at its Patliputra cement works in Bihar, which takes the unit’s capacity to 2.5Mta. The remaining 0.6Mta was put into operation at its Dankuni facility in West Bengal, taking its capacity to 2.2Mta.



The company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 112.55Mta, according to a statement.

