AUMUND implements PREMAS® 4.0 at Jura-Cement

14 October 2021



Since the beginning of 2021 Jura-Cement-Fabriken AG Switzerland (CRH group) has been using the newly-launched PREMAS® 4.0 predictive maintenance solution (PMS) on an Aumund belt bucket elevator at its cement plant in Wildegg. PREMAS® 4.0 is an innovative digital monitoring system offered by Aumund Fördertechnik GmbH, Rheinberg, for predictive maintenance.

At the beginning of 2020 Jura-Cement was the recipient of the first prototype of the PREMAS® 4.0 System. Test runs were carried out to collect and evaluate data to be visualised in the first version of the PREMAS® Portal. The finalised PREMAS® System was successfully installed in January 2021 and put into operation. During the entire test phase Jura-Cement actively provided feedback, making a significant contribution to successful development, and helping to bring the system to market.

Jura-Cement-Fabriken's Head of Maintenance, Ramona Keller, said: “We are convinced that predictive maintenance is the future. With PREMAS® 4.0 we can better plan our spare parts and maintenance, which has a positive effect on resources and costs. The PREMAS® Portal is easy to use and very clear. It allows us to recognise immediately when we need to act, no matter where we are or what time of day or night it is.”

Published under