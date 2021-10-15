Carthage Cement sees 39% hike in 9M revenue

ICR Newsroom By 15 October 2021

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement saw its revenue in the 9M21 jump by 39 per cent YoY to TND239.2m (US$85.4m), according to ilBoursa.



The company has attributed the increase to a surge of cement and clinker exports, which advanced from TND2.2m to TND32.9m.



Domestic sales reached TND185.6m at the end of September 2021, up 22 per cent when compared with sales of TND151.8m at the end of September 2020. The increase is due to the restarting of building activities after the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.



Clinker and cement output in the 9M21 increased by 50 and 29 per cent, respectively, when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker production reached 1Mt and cement production 1.3Mt in the first nine months of 2021, enabling the company to consolidate its industry position.



Carthage Cement also reduced its debt by three per cent YoY to TND422.1m at the end of September.

