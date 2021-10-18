HC Trading Americas opens Miami office and appoints General Director of Trading

HC Trading Americas, LLC has recently started its operations in Miami, USA. From this location, North, Central and South America are served for all cement, solid fuels and associated raw materials.

Andrew Preston joined the company as of 27 September 2021 as General Director of Trading for Americas and he leads the team in the new office in the Coral Gables area.

In his position, Andrew reports directly to Dr Carsten Sauerland, CEO of HeidelbergCement Trading. “HC Trading’s network now covers every continent and enables to reach all customers and suppliers with superior service quality and responsiveness, with the view to becoming a much more integrated partner for its customers and their supply chain." said Dr Carsten Sauerland.

