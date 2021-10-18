Big Boss Cement reportedly suspends operations

Philippine-based Big Boss Cement has reportedly suspended business operations, according to a source for The Philippine Daily Inquirer.
The shutdown, taken so the company can rehabilitate its production facilities, is expected to last until next year.
Big Boss Cement had plans to double capacity to around 2.4Mta by 2020 and ordered a modular grinding plant last May.
