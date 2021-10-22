Jan Jenisch elected GCCA president



The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has announced the election of Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, as its president. Mr Jenisch takes up the role with immediate effect and succeeds outgoing president, Albert Manifold, CEO of CRH.



An experienced industry leader, Jan Jenisch was appointed CEO of Holcim (then LafargeHolcim) in 2017, having previously been CEO of Sika AG. In addition to his CEO role, he was elected to the Board of Directors of Holcim in 2021. As GCCA president, Jan Jenisch will oversee the implementation of GCCA’s 2050 roadmap to net zero concrete, launched earlier in October.



Jan Jenisch said: “Our industry plays an essential role in society’s development, from housing to infrastructure. With today’s population and urbanisation trends, our greatest challenge and opportunity is to build a net zero future that works for people and the planet.



“The Net Zero Roadmap is exactly the collective endeavour that the association was established to deliver. Together we have set out a positive vision for how the cement and concrete industry will play a major role in building the sustainable world of tomorrow. With my Board Member peers, I look forward to overseeing the key progress we will make along that pathway, turning our vision and commitment into a reality.”



Commenting on the election, Thomas Guillot, GCCA CEO said: “As a leading industry voice on the need for a net zero concrete to support sustainable world development, I look forward to working with Jan. Steering the GCCA in the new phase of delivering the global cement and concrete industry’s net zero roadmap is our number one priority.



Mr Jenisch added: “On behalf of the Board of the GCCA and all our members and affiliates, I would like to thank Albert Manifold for his huge contribution as GCCA’s first president and his guidance through the association’s early years.”









