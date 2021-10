Cemex will supply Vertua concrete for sustainable Polish building

22 October 2021

Cemex will supply its low carbon concrete called Vertua for the construction of Warsaw’s P180 office building.

The P180 office building, designed by PRC Architekci and developed and built by Skanska, requires 3500m3 of Vertua concrete to be delivered in the 3Q22.

"We are excited to supply Vertua concrete for the construction of this sustainable and innovative building in Poland," said Sergio Menendez, president fo Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Published under