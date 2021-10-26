Alamgir Kabir re-elected as president of the BCMA

26 October 2021

Alamgir Kabir, vice-chairman of MI Cement Factory, has been re-elected president of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers’ Association (BCMA).

Shahidullah, managing director of Metrocem Cement and chairman of Metrocem Group, and Zahir Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Confidence Cement, have also been re-elected as the first and second vice-president of the BCMA, respectively.

“Working with the policymakers to flourish the cement sector as well as to keep the consumers’ interest up will be our main task,” said Mr Kabir.

Published under