China Shanshui Cement records 15% rise in revenue

26 October 2021

China Shanshui Cement has recorded a 23.6 per cent YoY decline in attributable profit to CNY1.78bn (US$278.83m) in the first nine months of the year, compared to CNY2.33bn in the year-ago period.

However, revenue advanced 14.8 per cent to CNY17.57bn from CNY15.31bn in the 9M20.

