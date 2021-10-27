Umm Al Qura Cement's revenue down 35% YoY

Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al Qura Cement Co has posted a net profit after tax of SAR12.47m (US$3.33m) in the quarter ending September 2021, down 60.9 per cent YoY against SAR31.91m in the year-ago period.
Revenue also declined 35 per cent YoY to SAR56.96m from SAR87.61m in the 3Q20.
