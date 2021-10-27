Loma Negra relights L'Amalí kilns

ICR Newsroom By 27 October 2021

Argentine-based Loma Negra has turned its kilns at its L'Amalí in Olavarría back on after resolving the conflict with Minerar, the union that exploits the company’s limestone quarry.



The Argentine Mining Workers Association (AOMA) and Loma Negra reached an agreement to improve the working conditions of Minerar’s staff.

